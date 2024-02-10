Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12,369.91

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12,369.91 and traded as high as $12,710.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,710.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,369.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11,868.90.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

