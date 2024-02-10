Cloudflare’s (NET) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

