Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.54. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 44,119 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

