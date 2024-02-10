Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $15.09 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $721.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $721.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

