Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Cognex worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $36.76 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.49.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

