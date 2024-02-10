Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $122.07

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.07, but opened at $127.22. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $128.48, with a volume of 1,764,516 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 3.14.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,077 shares of company stock worth $184,096,220 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

