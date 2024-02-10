Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 466.78 ($5.85), with a volume of 47609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.50 ($5.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.77) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £761.76 million, a PE ratio of 3,292.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 460.99.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

