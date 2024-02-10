CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $11.95 Per Share

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $11.95 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

CEIX opened at $83.20 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 526.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.