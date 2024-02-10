Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

GOOGL opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

