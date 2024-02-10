CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

