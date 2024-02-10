CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
