Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $721.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $721.85.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

