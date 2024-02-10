David W. Boyer Sells 456 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NBIX stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

