DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DaVita were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.