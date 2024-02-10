Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Dropbox worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dropbox by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 201,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 113.8% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 47.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $5,260,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.