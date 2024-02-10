Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $420.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

