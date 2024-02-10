Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 19,853 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $22,326.10.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

