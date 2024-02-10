Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 19,853 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $22,326.10.
COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COMPASS Pathways
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.