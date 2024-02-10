Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$27.75

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.75.

ERF stock opened at C$20.92 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$17.65 and a 52-week high of C$24.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

