Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.80

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.25). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.25), with a volume of 102,999 shares trading hands.
Equiniti Group Trading Up 89,800.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.80. The stock has a market cap of £661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Equiniti Group Company Profile
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.
