Experian’s (EXPN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,600 ($45.13) target price on the stock.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.71) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.38) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.10) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,166 ($39.69).

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,358 ($42.10) on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,391 ($42.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,908.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.02), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,050,042.27). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

