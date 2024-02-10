Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,031.69

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,031.69 ($12.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.79), with a volume of 148,315 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.42) to GBX 1,380 ($17.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.50).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FEVR

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,031.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.

In related news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.21) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($549,454.68). 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.