Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.16

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 10261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
