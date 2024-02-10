Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.16

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 10261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

