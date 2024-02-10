First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.7 %

FRME stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

