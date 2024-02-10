FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $273.21 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

