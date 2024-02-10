FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,748 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.00% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XDEC opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

