Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

