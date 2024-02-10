Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

