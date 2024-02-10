German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.