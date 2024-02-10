Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.21

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.21 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.14 ($0.20). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 15.91 ($0.20), with a volume of 15,192 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.03.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

