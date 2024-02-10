Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $136.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.46. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

