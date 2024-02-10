Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of Gold Fields worth $35,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,853 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.0 %

GFI opened at $13.48 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

