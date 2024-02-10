Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

