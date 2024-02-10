Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.62% of Hamilton Lane worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $22,674,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.4 %

HLNE stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.