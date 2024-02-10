Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawkins by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,340,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

