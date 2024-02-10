Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.