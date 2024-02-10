ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 442,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,278,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 137,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,083,657. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

