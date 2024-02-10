Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PI. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.43.

Impinj stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 24.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

