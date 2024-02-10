Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of IMKTA opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingles Markets
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.