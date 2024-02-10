Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

