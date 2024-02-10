Insider Buying: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

