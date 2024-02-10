Insider Buying: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Post Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:POST opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $106.75.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Post
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
Read Our Latest Report on POST
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- How to Invest in Esports
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.