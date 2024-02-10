Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 863 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

