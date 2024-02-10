Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

DASH opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $119.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

