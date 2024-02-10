Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $206,127.60 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96.

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96.

On Monday, December 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12.

JNPR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

