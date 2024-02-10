Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $935,851.56 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of Saia stock opened at $565.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $568.71.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Saia by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.