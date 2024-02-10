Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

