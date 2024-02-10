Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $114,494.40 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

