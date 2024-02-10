Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.77

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.77 and last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 88323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Insperity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Trading Up 0.0 %

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.