Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average is $193.85. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $823,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

