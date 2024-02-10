Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $203.30

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.30 and last traded at $203.02, with a volume of 8470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

