Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.08

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and traded as high as $55.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 25,171 shares trading hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 505,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 276.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 331,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 124,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,275.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 172,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

