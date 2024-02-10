Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.00

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.38). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.49), with a volume of 47,441 shares traded.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278. The firm has a market cap of £162.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

